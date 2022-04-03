Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 76,938 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Chemours worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth about $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 9.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

CC stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

