SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) PT Lowered to $10.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SABS. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:SABS opened at 3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.83. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of 1.72 and a one year high of 12.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,502,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

