Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

