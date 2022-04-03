SafeInsure (SINS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 69% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 24% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $22,846.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018661 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,475,299 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

