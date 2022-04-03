Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STC. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company.

TSE STC opened at C$17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$367.22 million and a P/E ratio of -36.15. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

