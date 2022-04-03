Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 22,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,913. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $330.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,745,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

