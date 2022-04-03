Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.
About Sasol (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
