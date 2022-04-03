Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

