Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scholastic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Scholastic Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.