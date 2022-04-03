Scotiabank Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$168.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$150.66.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at C$146.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$147.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.90. The company has a market cap of C$98.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$112.34 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.