Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

SHIP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

