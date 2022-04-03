Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

NYSE MS opened at $86.99 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

