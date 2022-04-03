Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Innospec Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innospec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innospec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of IOSP opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

