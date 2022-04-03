Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

EYES opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

