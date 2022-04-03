Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:CTON opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Second Street Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
About Second Street Capital (Get Rating)
