Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE SEM opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Select Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

