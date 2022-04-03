Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $451.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

