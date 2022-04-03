Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

