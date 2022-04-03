Serum 1-Day Volume Tops $164.06 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Serum has a total market capitalization of $441.58 million and $164.06 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00007133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00108705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.