Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $85.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

