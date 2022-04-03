Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 177,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 342,067 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

