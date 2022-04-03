Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,753,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 6,967,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,753.0 days.

SIOPF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Shimao Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

