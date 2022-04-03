Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $17.04 on Thursday, reaching $693.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $727.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,164.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

