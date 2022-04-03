Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 129.40 ($1.70) on Friday. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 97.99 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.49. The company has a market cap of £81.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

