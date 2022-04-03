Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Increases By 26.1%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

