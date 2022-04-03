Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Grows By 24.0%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $850,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.