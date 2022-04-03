Short Interest in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Drops By 18.3%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 891,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.27. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,658.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.