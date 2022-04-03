Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Increases By 25.4%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

