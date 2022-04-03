Short Interest in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Declines By 16.7%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVT opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Mill City Ventures III has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

