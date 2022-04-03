Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Drops By 17.6%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 853,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,467 shares of company stock worth $5,559,372 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,177,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,836,000 after buying an additional 2,689,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,455,000 after buying an additional 147,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,521,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,456,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.