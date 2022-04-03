Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Increases By 26.7%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,134.0 days.
OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.
About Tokyu Fudosan (Get Rating)

