Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Drops By 17.9%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of USB opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

