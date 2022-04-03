Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sigma Labs from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.29% and a negative net margin of 447.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

