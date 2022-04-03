Signaturefd LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

