Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,313 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 623.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 636,962 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis started coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

RTL stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -154.54%.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.