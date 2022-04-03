Signaturefd LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 151,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

