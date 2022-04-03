Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 3,650 Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $14.02 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $650.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

