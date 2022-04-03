Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 300 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.74 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

