Signaturefd LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Sunrun by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 146,153 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

