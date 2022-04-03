Signaturefd LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $343.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

