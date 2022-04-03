Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,872 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 722.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

XRX opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.