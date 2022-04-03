Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $442.89

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.89 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.15). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($7.01), with a volume of 913,528 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £480.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 483.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 442.89.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)
