Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $14,873,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 521,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,495. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

