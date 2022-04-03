Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

