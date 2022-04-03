Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jonestrading downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

