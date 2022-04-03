Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jonestrading downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.
NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.
About Silverback Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
