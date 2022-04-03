Simmons Bank Has $689,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

