Simmons Bank Has $8.05 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.