Simmons Bank Purchases Shares of 10,041 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 202,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

