Simmons Bank Sells 1,287 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91.
In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
