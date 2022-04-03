Simmons Bank Sells 1,287 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

