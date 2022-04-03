Simmons Bank Sells 441 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

