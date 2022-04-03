Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPGS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.