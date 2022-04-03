Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPGS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group Acquisition (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

